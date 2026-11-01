On the morning of November 1, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in six towns in the Kyiv region. These include Ivankiv, Bila Tserkva, Vyshneve, Obukhiv, Boryspil, and Brovary. Moderate levels of fine particulate matter are being observed there, but the amount is gradually decreasing.

According to the Kyiv Regional State Administration, the deterioration in air quality is temporary. At the same time, residents in these towns are advised to keep their windows closed to minimize the amount of particulate matter entering their homes. In the rest of the region’s settlements, no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the air have been detected. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Kyiv Oblast remains within safe limits.

According to the regional administration, weather conditions are contributing to the situation. The region is cloudy, with light rain in some areas. Precipitation helps cleanse the lower atmosphere of dust and other impurities.

Air quality is also influenced by a moderate northwesterly wind. It mixes air masses and helps disperse pollutants more quickly. Separately, the Regional State Administration reported that gamma radiation levels in the Kyiv region correspond to natural background levels. No signs of radiation levels exceeding the background have been recorded.

Thus, the deterioration in air quality affects six settlements and, according to the Regional State Administration, is gradually subsiding. Residents of Ivankiv, Bila Tserkva, Vyshneve, Obukhiv, Boryspil, and Brovary should monitor updates on air quality and keep their windows closed for now. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The war affects not only people, cities, and infrastructure, but also the environment. Large-scale fires, explosions, and destruction are polluting the air with hazardous substances. In addition, combat operations can alter the local microclimate, affect wind patterns, and even contribute to the formation of unusual clouds and acid rain.

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