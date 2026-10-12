A man was killed and others were injured in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian attack. Details regarding the consequences of the strike are still being confirmed.

“One person was killed in the Fastiv district. Another suffered a chest contusion and an acute stress reaction. The man was hospitalized at a local hospital,” he said.

Another man, according to the head of the regional military administration, was injured in the Bucha district. The victim was diagnosed with blast trauma and is suspected of having a concussion. He was also hospitalized.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram.

The number of casualties in Kyiv has risen due to the Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district, debris from a Russian drone fell in an open area near private homes. Emergency services are heading to the scene. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

In addition, Russian forces struck Dnipro. One person was killed in the attack, and the blast wave damaged the windows of a high-rise building.

Furthermore, Russian forces struck logistics facilities belonging to a postal operator in the south of the Odesa region. The attack damaged the building’s facade, windows, and equipment. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 817 strikes on 57 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the enemy attack. There were also 47 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

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