Due to the effects of Russian shelling and damage to energy infrastructure in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the procedure for power outages has been changed. Emergency restrictions have been introduced in parts of the Kyiv region, while in the Dnipropetrovsk region, utility companies are creating schedules individually for each building.

In the Kyiv region, following orders from Ukrenergo, emergency power outages are in effect in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts. The usual hourly outage schedules are not currently in effect in these districts.

The restrictions were caused by the aftermath of Russian attacks and the overloading of power equipment. Power companies expect to return to scheduled rotations as soon as the situation in the power grid allows.

Repair crews are already working to restore the damaged equipment. At the same time, residents who do have electricity are urged to use it sparingly.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to significant damage to the power infrastructure caused by Russian attacks, it is currently impossible to follow the usual rotation and sub-rotation schedules.

Therefore, utility companies are calculating power outage times individually for each building. Due to the specific nature of connections to different power lines, even neighboring buildings may have their power cut off at different times.

You can find the power outage schedule on the official website of DTEK “Dniprovski Electric Networks” or via the company’s chatbot. To do this, you must enter the street name and house number. Schedules for the following day are published every evening.

DTEK also warned that the times of power outages may change throughout the day. If Ukrenergo updates its instructions regarding power restrictions, utility workers will adjust the schedules accordingly.

Once power is restored, consumers are asked to wait at least 15 minutes before turning on high-power electrical appliances. It is recommended to plug in appliances gradually, one at a time, to avoid placing an additional load on the grid.

This information is provided by Ukrenergo and DTEK.

On Saturday, November 28, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Russia has shifted from targeted strikes on key power substation equipment to massive attacks using cluster munitions, attempting to damage as many infrastructure elements as possible.

The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

On November 9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.

Read us on