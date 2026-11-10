There have been no enemy attacks along the Chernihiv region’s border, and the situation along the border with Belarus is calm, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian troops are not conducting offensive operations directly along the border within the Chernihiv Oblast. Nor has any enemy activity been observed along Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

“Within the Chernihiv region, the enemy is not attempting any offensive actions directly along the border,” Demchenko noted.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to shell border areas in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. According to the State Border Guard Service spokesperson, the enemy most often uses drones, which account for the majority of attacks.

In addition, artillery and mortar fire has been recorded along the borders of these three regions.

Andriy Demchenko also reported that no active hostilities on the part of Belarus are currently being observed along the shared border.

Despite this, Ukrainian border guards and relevant services continue to strengthen their defensive positions. Engineering and fortification work is ongoing along the entire length of the border with Belarus.

According to the spokesperson, these measures are necessary to ensure a reliable defense in the event of a drastic change in the situation.

This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a televised marathon.

Over the past week, Ukrainian border guards have not detected any repeaters operating on Belarusian territory that amplify the signal of Russian Shahed and “Gerbera” strike drones.

As a reminder, Belarus continues to allow Russia to use relay stations for Russian drones during attacks on Ukraine. At the same time, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, no redeployment of Russian troops into Belarusian territory has been detected.

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned of Putin’s plans to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus.

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