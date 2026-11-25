Russian troops are attempting to move infantry directly into Kupiansk and onto Ukrainian bridgeheads on the left bank of the Oskol River. Military analyst Bogdan Miroshnikov reported on November 25 that the situation in this sector is deteriorating.

“The situation on the Kupiansk front is deteriorating. Enemy infiltration has resumed with three times the previous intensity. The enemy is trying to push infantry both into Kupiansk itself and onto the left bank of the Oskol River toward both of our bridgeheads, with varying degrees of success,” Myroshnykov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, these enemy attempts continue despite active operations by Ukrainian forces north and south of Kupiansk on both banks of the river.

The journalist emphasized the strategic importance of this section of the front, adding that Kupiansk is likely to return to the media spotlight soon.

There were 184 battles on the front over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the figure for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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