In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, Russian security forces detained a 17-year-old resident of Sievierodonetsk who is accused of planning an explosion at one of the city’s educational institutions. The occupation court ruled to remand the minor in custody.

According to the Russian investigation, in 2023 the minor was allegedly recruited via Telegram to join an organization that Russia has designated as terrorist.

Russian security forces claim that the boy received assignments from unknown handlers, for the completion of which he was promised monetary rewards.

In particular, on the eve of May 9, 2026, he allegedly desecrated symbols of the Soviet victory in World War II and recorded his actions on video.

Subsequently, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the handlers allegedly instructed the teenager to carry out an explosion at one of the educational institutions in Sieverskodonetsk.

According to the occupiers, the aim of the attack was to kill students in both the lower and upper grades. Russian investigators also claim that the boy was given instructions on how to make an explosive device and how to conceal his activities.

The FSB stated that they detained the minor before the alleged plan could be carried out.

Occupation investigators accuse the 17-year-old resident of Sieverskodonetsk of participating in the activities of an organization recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation, undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities, and preparing a terrorist attack.

At the request of the Russian Investigative Committee, the teenager was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

At the same time, the Russian side has not disclosed the identity of the detainee, the name of the educational institution, or the organization to which he allegedly belonged. It is also currently unknown whether the minor has access to an independent attorney.

All charges against the teenager are currently based on statements by Russian law enforcement agencies.

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This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, a Russian lieutenant general was charged with ordering a missile strike on the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack on May 6, 2022, the building sustained significant damage, and a civilian guarding the museum was injured.

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