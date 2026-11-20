Another 18 Ukrainian defenders, whose names have not yet been identified, were buried at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The decision to bury them was made by the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regional state administrations. Efforts to identify the soldiers continue even after the ceremony.

A burial ceremony was held at the National Military Memorial Cemetery for 18 fallen defenders of Ukraine, whose names remain unknown at this time. The decision to transfer the soldiers for burial at the memorial cemetery was made by the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administrations. The ceremony was conducted with military honors—as a sign of respect for those who died defending Ukraine.

Active-duty military personnel, veterans, representatives of government authorities, and members of the clergy came to bid farewell to the fallen. Those attending the ceremony honored the memory of the soldiers and paid their final respects. The NVMC press service emphasizes that even after the burial, efforts to identify the deceased continue. Some defenders have already had their names restored after initially being buried as unknown soldiers. “There are already defenders at the National Military Memorial Cemetery whose names have been identified after they were buried as unknown soldiers,” the press service noted.

The memorial cemetery emphasizes that it is important not only to give every fallen soldier a dignified burial but also to preserve their name and personal history. This is part of the national culture of remembrance and respect for those who gave their lives for Ukraine. Once a fallen soldier’s identity has been established, information about them can be clarified, and their name can be restored to the memorial. Therefore, being buried as an unknown soldier does not mean that the search for relatives or the process of identifying the individual has ended.

The National Military Memorial Cemetery was established to honor the memory of fallen Ukrainian servicemembers and others who defended the country. Each such burial serves as a reminder of the cost of war and of the fact that behind every unknown name lies a unique human story. This was reported by the National Military Memorial Cemetery’s press service on its official Facebook page.

A farewell ceremony was held in the village of Radushne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, for five children from the Voronov family, a large family, who died on the night of July 30 when a North Korean ballistic missile struck their home. Forensic examinations lasted several months, during which time the children were considered missing.

In the village of Domotkan, Verkhniy Dniprovskyi community, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 34-year-old Russian soldier Oleksandr Olenchenko was buried. He was reportedly introduced to local residents as a firefighter and rescue worker who died while performing his duties.

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