Former head of a Crimean educational institution detained in Odesa region for collaborating with the occupiers

A resident of Yevpatoria has been notified that he is suspected of collaboration. According to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, after the occupation of the peninsula in 2014, the man voluntarily remained in charge of an extracurricular educational institution under the control of the Russian administration and implemented Russian Federation standards.

According to the investigation, he transitioned the institution to Russian educational standards, adapted the curricula to the requirements of the occupying authorities, and organized amendments to the institution’s founding documents in accordance with Russian legislation.

During classes, Russian ideological narratives were imposed on the children, and they were involved in events supporting the occupation of Crimea and meetings with participants in the war against Ukraine.

In early November 2026, the man was detained in the Odesa region, where he had traveled to visit relatives. During a search, Russian domestic and foreign passports, electronic devices, and communication equipment were seized.

He is charged with collaboration (Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, the court imposed a preventive measure of pretrial detention without the right to bail.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

An FSB agent who was planning an assassination attempt on the commander of a DShV brigade was detained in Mykolaiv.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence.

The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the State Bureau of Investigation, exposed a military servicemember recruited by the FSB who was passing on the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities on the southern front to Russia. To conceal his communications with the Russian intelligence service, the agent changed 77 phone numbers and used 18 smartphones.

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