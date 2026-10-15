In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian occupation court sentenced a local school employee to 13 years in a strict-regime penal colony. The man was accused of spying for Ukraine.

According to reports from the Russian side, the convicted man—born in 1969—worked as a facilities manager at a school in the Tokmak District. His name has not been disclosed.

The occupation authorities claim that from February 2022 to July 2023, the man gathered information on the locations of Russian troops, military equipment, and weapons, and then transmitted it to a representative of Ukrainian intelligence via a messaging app.

In addition to 13 years in prison, he was sentenced to another year of restricted freedom. There is no independent confirmation of the occupation authorities’ charges.

A resident of the temporarily occupied town of Kam’yanka-Dniprovska in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all her property for collaborating with the Russian occupation administration. According to the prosecutor’s office, the woman illegally took control of a supermarket, participated in political events in support of Russia, and later became the so-called “deputy chairperson” of the occupying authority.

An occupation court in Zaporizhzhia Oblast sentenced a resident of Melitopol to 14 years in a maximum-security prison on charges of treason. The criminal prosecution was triggered by a transfer of 500 hryvnias to an account linked to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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