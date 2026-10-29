Russian authorities are increasingly relying on funds from state-owned banks to finance the budget deficit, which could reach $91.3 billion in 2026.

According to Sberbank’s financial statements, as of the end of the third quarter, its balance sheet included government bonds totaling approximately $102.4 billion. Over the past year, their volume has increased by about $47.5 billion.

The bank’s CFO, Taras Skvortsov, reported that Sberbank accounts for about 30% of Russian government bond purchases. In the third quarter, this figure stood at approximately 25%.

The Russian Ministry of Finance plans to raise approximately $62.5 billion through domestic borrowing in 2026 and $76.8 billion in 2027. The total volume of borrowing in 2027–2029 could amount to about $225 billion.

According to estimates by the Russian Ministry of Finance, the federal budget deficit in 2026 will amount to approximately $91.3 billion, and in 2027—$67.5 billion.

To cover government spending, particularly military expenditures, the Russian government plans to increase domestic public debt by approximately $275 billion over three years. It is expected to reach 24.1% of GDP—the highest level since 2002.

Oleg Buklemishev, associate dean of the Faculty of Economics at Moscow State University, warned that the high cost of borrowing could further worsen the state of the Russian budget.

On October 29, the Russian State Duma passed the first reading of the draft federal budget for 2027–2029. The document provides for increased spending on the military and law enforcement agencies, reduced funding for a number of civilian sectors, and tax increases.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, representatives of the occupation administration have launched a campaign to forcibly collect funds and property for the needs of Russian military units.

Russia’s gold reserves have been declining for the tenth consecutive month and fell by another 6.2 metric tons in September—to 2,260 metric tons, the lowest level since the end of 2019. This was reported on October 28 by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The Central Bank of Russia has been reducing its gold reserves for the tenth consecutive month to help cover the state budget deficit. Since December 2025, gold reserves have decreased by approximately 62 metric tons—the largest reduction since the 1998 financial crisis.

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