In the Poltava district, debris from an enemy missile fell in an open area near a residential neighborhood. The nearby houses sustained partial damage as a result of the impact.

According to him, no reports of casualties have been received so far.

“As of now, emergency services have not received any reports of injuries,” said Vitaliy Dyakivnych.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Since the evening of November 19, Russian invaders have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, and residential buildings, cars, a bank, a store, and other civilian facilities were damaged.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian rocket-powered drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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