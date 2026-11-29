Throughout Sunday, November 29, Russian troops have been attacking the Rivne region, particularly the Sarny district. So far, 13 civilians are known to have been wounded, five of whom are in serious condition. An air raid alert remains in effect in the region.

“Currently, 13 civilians are known to have been wounded, five of whom are in serious condition,” he wrote. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Sarny district, in particular, came under enemy attack. Information about the victims is currently being verified.

The air raid alert in the Rivne region continues. Oleksandr Koval urged residents not to neglect safety rules and to take care of their own protection. Residents of the region should remain in shelters until the all-clear is given and follow official announcements from local authorities. Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks.

On Tuesday, November 24, the occupiers attacked a civilian enterprise in the Sarny District of the Rivne region, resulting in a fire in one of the buildings.

On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of the Rivne region. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

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