The “Khrompik” plant in Pervouralsk, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russian Federation, has encountered problems with paying salaries.

In late October, employees began complaining about delays in payment: some staff members received their September salaries, while others, according to them, were owed significant amounts. One employee stated that he had not been paid 160,000 rubles.

Employees are also reporting that they have not received their October salaries, which were due on November 15.

At the same time, layoffs have begun at the company. Employees are being summoned to meet with management and offered the option to terminate their employment contracts by mutual agreement, which allows the company to avoid the severance payments required in the event of layoffs. Those who refuse are allegedly threatened with additional rigorous safety inspections and dismissal for cause. According to one employee, 113 people have already submitted resignation letters.

The plant confirmed the salary delays, attributing them to a difficult market situation, logistical problems with shipping products, and the need to optimize production processes.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war costs, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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