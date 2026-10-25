In the Sumy region, one person was injured as a result of Russian attacks. Civilian infrastructure, agricultural equipment, and private homes came under fire. Rescue workers extinguished the fires, but had to temporarily suspend their operations due to the threat of further strikes.

According to rescue workers, the shelling damaged a civilian infrastructure facility, agricultural equipment, and a non-residential building in the Sveska and Stepanivska communities. A private residence in Yampil was also hit. The attacks sparked fires. Rescue workers arrived on the scene, extinguished the fires, and surveyed the areas to assess the damage caused by the shelling.

At the same time, emergency responders had to work under dangerous conditions. Due to the threat of repeated Russian strikes, they had to temporarily suspend their work and then resume their tasks once the threat subsided. According to the State Emergency Service, one person was injured as a result of the Russian attacks in the Sumy region. The agency did not provide further details on the victim’s condition. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks on Facebook.

A Russian drone carried out a targeted attack on a farm in the Konotop district of Sumy Oblast. As a result of the strike, a female employee of the farm was killed, and four other people were injured.

On the morning of October 24, part of the Sumy region was left without electricity as a result of Russian attacks.

Read us on