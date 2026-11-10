In the Velyka Burlutka sector, the Russians are trying to expand the area of their advance – Tregubov

In the Velyka Burlutka sector, Russian troops are attempting to advance in various directions to widen their wedge into Ukrainian defenses.

The Situation in the Velyka Burluk Sector

According to the spokesperson, Russian occupiers are attempting to expand their foothold in the Velyka Burlutka sector. Currently, it remains small, but the invaders are actively trying to advance in various directions.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent them from succeeding; we are trying to counter them with all the means at our disposal,” Tregubov emphasized.

The Situation in the Vovchansk Direction

The spokesperson also noted that the situation in the Vovchansk direction remains relatively stable.

“Right now, the Russians are trying to push toward Vilcha and Vovchanski Khutory, trying to advance toward Bilyi Kolodyaz, and trying to somehow expand their zone of control directly along the border,” he said.

It is noted that in this sector of the front, there is a fairly large gray zone and intense combat operations compared to other areas. At the same time, there have been no fundamental changes to the line of contact as of now.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, during a television broadcast, citing Ukrinform.



The Russians have advanced slightly in the gray zone near Kozacha Lopana, according to Tregubov.

DeepState has documented the advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.

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