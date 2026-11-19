Russian authorities promise to restore traffic across the Kerch Strait as soon as possible, but repairs to the Crimean Bridge could take about two years even in the absence of new Ukrainian attacks. Previous strikes have already led to months of repair work, and the current attack—the fourth in a row—has caused significantly more serious damage. In particular, a 227-meter-long steel arch—which was the most complex element of the structure—collapsed along with the road deck. Its fabrication and installation took about a year and a half, even in peacetime.

“About two years is a reasonable timeframe for restoring traffic on the road bridge,” Andreas Kappos, a professor at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi and Andreas Kappos, an expert in civil and environmental engineering design, told The New York Times.

At the same time, he noted that such a forecast is possible only if work is not interrupted by new Ukrainian strikes and if the supports holding up the arch span have not sustained serious damage.

During the bridge’s construction, which cost over $3.5 billion, the steel components of the arch were manufactured over several months at a plant in Voronezh. Afterward, they were welded for nearly 11 months on a dry dock near the strait. The finished structure was transported to the installation site on catamaran-type pontoons. It took several more months to connect the arch to the rest of the bridge and lay the road surface along its entire length.

Even routine debris removal can be a challenging task, noted consulting engineer Donald Duesenberry, who has participated in investigations of bridge collapses, in a comment to the NYT. According to him, the arch span differs significantly from the typical repeating sections that make up the bulk of the structure and can be replaced relatively easily. If the supports also need to be repaired, this will further complicate the restoration work.

At the same time, these estimates do not account for the possibility of new strikes by Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle forces. Experts emphasize that not only the bridge itself but also the vessels and equipment involved in its restoration could be at risk.

This is reported in an article by The New York Times.

The Crimean Bridge may not be fully operational until the end of the war.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that a section of the bridge’s road arch may have collapsed into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.