The decision was made due to the deteriorating security situation in the town. The evacuation applies to families with minor children.

This was announced by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a televised broadcast.

The evacuation involves 80 families with 85 children. A total of 184 people are expected to leave.

“It’s important not just to help people leave, but to ensure they have a place to live after the evacuation and receive the necessary support. We are currently working with local communities and partners to resolve these issues,” Semikin said during the telethon.

“We expect to complete all the main measures within a week,” he added.

Ukraine is preparing new humanitarian missions to evacuate citizens with the support of Melania Trump—Lubinec.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced an additional evacuation from Oleshky and surrounding villages.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Read us on