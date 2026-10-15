Authorities in Zaporizhzhia explained why they are not ordering a mandatory evacuation from the Bilenky community

Despite the deteriorating security situation and the increase in Russian attacks, thousands of people remain in the Bilenky community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration has no plans at this time to order a mandatory evacuation of the local population.

This was announced by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

“First of all, we understand that those who wanted to leave have already done so. But we know that thousands of people remain in the community. There is no ‘button’ you can press to carry out an evacuation in an instant. It is a very complex process. Even when we announce a mandatory evacuation, find ways to convince people, put them in cars, and take them away—a week later, many of them return home. A mandatory evacuation requires police and volunteers to go to every house, talk to people, explain the situation, and persuade them. As long as it’s possible to live there without declaring an evacuation, we have to take advantage of that opportunity,” he explained.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Semikin noted that in two weeks, the Regional Military Administration will revisit this issue. At that time, a final decision will be made regarding the advisability of an evacuation. According to him, among all the communities near the front lines, the situation is currently most dire in the villages of Kushuhum and Bilenke.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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