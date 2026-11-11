In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian FPV drones attacked a team of power utility workers while they were repairing power lines

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian FPV drones attacked a crew from Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo JSC that was restoring power to the Kushuhum community. The day before, the community’s settlements had been left without power due to Russian shelling.

According to Andriy Stasevsky, head of “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo,” two enemy FPV drones were directed at the team of power engineers during the repair work.

“The first drone got tangled in the power lines and did not explode. The second was shot down by military personnel accompanying our specialists in dangerous areas. So, fortunately, there were no casualties,” said Andriy Stasevsky.

Despite the attack, the power engineers completed repairs on the damaged equipment and restored power.

Power was restored to 3,200 homes in the villages of Kushuhum and Balabine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo” press service on Telegram.

Last week alone, Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 128 times. Power plants, power grids, and oil and gas facilities came under fire.

Russia once again attacked DTEK’s energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging equipment. As a reminder,



Russia has carried out strikes on energy facilities in ten regions Russia has carried out strikes on energy facilities in ten regions of Ukraine

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