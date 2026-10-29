In the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a bus operated by the “Proliska” humanitarian mission that was transporting local residents to Zaporizhzhia. A 74-year-old female passenger was killed, and three other people were injured.

This was reported by Yevhen Kaplin, head of the “Proliska” humanitarian mission.

At the time of the attack, there were 23 passengers and the driver on the bus, mostly elderly people. The driver sustained serious injuries; a man born in 1947 suffered multiple shrapnel wounds, and another woman was injured by broken glass. The other passengers suffered acoustic trauma.

According to Kaplin, the bus was clearly marked with the humanitarian mission’s symbols and the words “Social Bus.” It was the only form of transportation connecting the village to the regional center after commercial carriers ceased operations.

The injured were evacuated by law enforcement and military personnel with the support of air cover units due to the threat of repeated drone attacks.

Kaplin also reported that this was the 121st attack on staff, volunteers, vehicles, and infrastructure of the “Proliska” humanitarian mission since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Yevhen Kaplin (Facebook).

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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