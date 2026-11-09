External power supply has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following yet another blackout

External power supply has been restored at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which had been lost on Sunday, November 8, due to a shutdown of the 330-kV transmission line. This was the 27th instance of a complete loss of external power to the plant since the start of the full-scale war.

“This brought an end to the 27th instance of the plant’s external power supply being cut off since the start of the military conflict,” the agency’s statement said.

The IAEA noted that during the absence of external power, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was forced to switch to emergency diesel generators, which provided power to the plant’s essential systems.

According to Energoatom, on November 8 at 2:36 a.m., the Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from the 330 kV “Ferosplavna-1” transmission line. An attempt to automatically reclose the line was unsuccessful.

This incident marks the 16th instance of a complete loss of external power supply to the plant since the beginning of 2026.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW. After Russian troops occupied the plant on March 3–4, 2022, the plant ceased electricity production. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has not been generating electricity since September 11, 2022.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported the restoration of power supply on the social media platform X late Sunday night.

On the night of November 8, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply. Currently, its own needs are being met by backup diesel generators. This marks the 16th instance of a complete loss of external power to the ZNPP since the beginning of 2026.

Earlier, an expert stated that Russia may be attempting to disable Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to leave the population not only without electricity but also without other essential utilities. The expert also outlined a possible plan to cut Ukraine off from its nuclear power plants.

As a result of yet another massive Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power from generators.

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