As a result of Russian attacks in the Zhytomyr region over the past 24 hours, two people were injured; one of them was hospitalized. Energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as private residential buildings in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts, came under attack.

“Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as private residential buildings in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts. Two people were injured as a result of the Russian attacks. One person was hospitalized. Civilian vehicles were destroyed, and private residential buildings were damaged. All fires caused by enemy strikes were extinguished by State Emergency Service units,” Vitaliy Bunechko wrote on Telegram Friday morning.

As a result of the shelling, civilian vehicles were destroyed and private homes were damaged. All fires caused by the Russian strikes were extinguished by State Emergency Service rescue teams.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

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