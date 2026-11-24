On November 24, attention was drawn online to the obituary of Russian officer Alexander Tsulin, who had previously served on the Russian Black Sea Fleet corvette *Mercury*. The report on his death states that he died on November 21 while carrying out a combat mission near the Libyan city of Benghazi. It is not yet known for certain whether Tsulin was on board the corvette during the attack or whether his death was related to that strike.

The individual in question is Alexander Vyacheslavovich Tulin, born in 1984. He held the rank of captain 3rd class and served in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. According to information released in February 2025, Tulin served as deputy commander of the corvette “Mercury,” responsible for personnel affairs. At that time, he was identified specifically as an officer on that ship.

An obituary that appeared online states that the Russian serviceman was killed on November 21, 2026, while “carrying out a combat mission” in the vicinity of Benghazi, a city in eastern Libya. The report does not provide any further details regarding the circumstances of his death.

What is known about the attack on the “Mercury”

The corvette “Mercury” was docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi. An explosion occurred on the ship on the night of November 21–22. According to preliminary findings by authorities in eastern Libya, the cause may have been an attack by maritime drones. On November 23, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces, together with the SBU, had conducted an operation near Benghazi. According to the Ukrainian security service, seven unmanned naval craft were used to strike Russian targets. One of the targets was the corvette “Mercury,” which, according to the SBU, was destroyed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced the successful destruction of the ship. According to him, the Russian corvette sank. This information was corroborated by satellite images, which showed that a significant portion of the vessel was submerged. At the same time, reports of Tsulin’s death require separate confirmation. The obituary lists the date as November 21, whereas the explosion on the “Mercury” occurred on the night of November 21–22. Therefore, there is currently insufficient evidence to assert that the officer died specifically on board the corvette as a result of this attack.

If the connection between Tulin’s death and the ship’s damage is confirmed, this could become one of the first publicly known accounts of the death of a specific Russian servicemember during this operation. This was reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+.

Satellite images of the port of Benghazi in Libya from November 23 showed the aftermath of the strikes on the Russian dry cargo ship MV ANGARA and the corvette “Merkury.” In the images, the MV ANGARA is moored in the northern part of the port, with smoke rising from its bow.

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