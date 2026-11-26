According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troop losses since the beginning of the month have totaled 55,629 service members. This figure marks a record high for the Russian army during the entire period of the full-scale war.

“The occupiers have never suffered this many losses in a single month during the entire full-scale war. And there are still five days left until the end of November,” the General Staff commented.

The previous “record” was set in October 2026, when the enemy lost 54,400 personnel. November has already surpassed that figure ahead of schedule, the General Staff noted, so the final figures will be even higher.

On average, the enemy loses more than 2,200 troops per day, or about 93 per hour.

“Behind these figures lies the daily work of Ukrainian soldiers on all fronts. Infantrymen, artillerymen, drone operators, paratroopers, pilots, and others are thwarting assaults, destroying enemy manpower and equipment, and forcing Russia to pay an ever-higher price for its armed aggression,” the General Staff emphasized.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,319 Russian occupiers.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had set a new annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the figure for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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