Russian troops struck energy infrastructure facilities in the Bila Tserkva District of Kyiv Oblast.

Local authorities noted that the enemy is once again attempting to deprive community residents of electricity and heat, resulting in damage to energy facilities. Currently, the region remains at risk of repeated attacks by enemy drones.

Utility workers and specialized services will be able to begin assessing the damage and carrying out emergency repair work as soon as the security situation stabilizes.

Source: Bila Tserkva City Territorial Community.

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region, including a high-rise building in the regional capital. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured, and some settlements were left without power.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that train service between the two countries will be suspended on November 17 and 18. According to him, a Russian drone struck approximately 300 meters from the Mukachevo train station.

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