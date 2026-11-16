Occupiers attacked a food processing plant in the Kirovohrad region; two people were injured

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupation forces struck a food processing facility in the Oleksandriia District of the Kirovohrad Region, injuring two people.

“One of the food processing plants in the Oleksandriia district is under enemy attack. As of now, two people are known to have been injured,” Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported on his Telegram channel.

Source: Telegram channel of Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration.

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupiers struck Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and four others were wounded and are receiving medical care.

On the morning of November 16, Russian troops struck DTEK’s energy infrastructure in the north of the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, more than 52,200 households lost power, and the company’s production site was damaged.

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