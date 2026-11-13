The occupiers have begun systematically attacking rescue workers clearing debris in Komyshuvas

In Komyshuvas, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, efforts are underway to clear the rubble of a shelter destroyed by Russian occupiers. More than 55 people are known to have died so far. The rescue operation is being hampered by adverse weather conditions and constant attacks by Russian troops.

According to him, work at the site of the tragedy continues despite the constant rain. In addition, Russian occupiers are actively obstructing the humanitarian operation.

“The Russians are hindering this humanitarian operation almost every day. Rescuers, the investigative team, police officers, and State Emergency Service units are all being targeted by Russian shelling, including attacks using FPV drones,” the investigator said.

He emphasized that Russian attacks on rescue workers are systematic. According to the SBU representative, the occupiers are deliberately targeting people working at the site of the tragedy.

“Just this evening, a convoy of State Emergency Service personnel was returning from the scene when their vehicles were struck by FPV drones. Once again, rescue workers were injured. This is already the third or fourth attack in the past week. In total, more than five official vehicles marked with the State Emergency Service logo have been struck at incident sites where debris is being cleared,” noted an investigator with the Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Thus, while clearing up the aftermath of the Russian strike, not only the victims are at risk, but also the rescue workers, police officers, and investigators working at the site of the destroyed shelter.

Oleksiy, an investigator with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Zaporizhzhia region, spoke about this on “Army TV.”

As a reminder, in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, after three days of search operations, the bodies of two more people who died as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 were discovered. Body parts of the victims were also found at the site of the attack.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to close the Komyshuvakha School for Social Rehabilitation in the Zaporizhzhia region. This is a state-run institution that served children aged 11 to 14 who required special educational conditions. The decision was made against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Komyshuvakha, where on November 2 the occupiers destroyed another school—the “Dzherelo” Gymnasium—which at the time was being used as a shelter and humanitarian center.

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