Russian troops on the front lines have begun actively using the new Chinese digital communications system, Ascent.

This was reported by Sergey Beskrestnov, an advisor on the development of defense technology, known as “Flash.”

According to him, experts are receiving a flood of photos of unidentified video transmitters with four antennas for equipment identification. The Ascent system was developed by the team that previously created Walksnail, but the new technology differs significantly from its predecessor.

The equipment uses the Artosyn ARLink AR8030 chipset, a proprietary communication protocol, and AES-256 encryption to secure data transmission.

“Flash” notes that the emergence of such systems signals the gradual phasing out of analog video communication on the battlefield.

Source: Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technologies, known by the call sign “Flash,” reported the appearance of a new Russian drone. According to preliminary identification, it is a jet-powered UAV called “Izdelie K5.”

Russian drones are already reaching speeds of up to 320 km per hour.

Russian fiber-optic drones are already capable of flying over 40 km.

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