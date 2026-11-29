Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

In the Synelnykivskyi District, the district center, as well as the Mykolaivska and Bohynivska communities, came under fire, resulting in damage to a service station, vehicles, an agricultural enterprise, and a private home.

In addition, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Kamyanske; in Kryvyi Rih, a private home was damaged and caught fire; in Pavlohrad, cars were destroyed; in the Ternivska community, garages were damaged; and in the city of Samar, garages and cars were on fire. In the Nikopol district, Russian forces attacked the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities.

Source: a Telegram post by Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and wounding two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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