Occupiers have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times; one civilian was wounded

Throughout the day on November 9, Russian occupation forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times using drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling in the Nikopol district, a 68-year-old man sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

In the region, an educational institution, a car, private homes, infrastructure facilities, as well as a warehouse and a forklift in the Synelnykivskyi district—where a fire broke out—were damaged.

“One person was injured. The enemy attacked three districts more than 40 times with drones and artillery,” said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the sites of the strikes have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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