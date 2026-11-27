Over the past 24 hours, on November 26, Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk District of Kharkiv Oblast. According to the OSINT project DeepState, the total area of territory captured by the enemy in the Kupiansk direction is 8 square kilometers, and Petropavlivka has entered the gray zone.

“The enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka,” the project’s Telegram channel reported on Thursday evening.

The project’s maps show that the enemy has advanced east of the village toward Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka itself—which had previously been largely controlled by the Defense Forces—is now entirely within the gray zone.

The area under occupation has increased by 8.29 square kilometers over the past day, and the so-called infiltration zone (gray zone) has expanded by another 3.68 square kilometers.

The distance from Petropavlivka to Kupiansk is about 8 km, but this is not the front line closest to the city.

There have been no changes on other sections of the front over the past day.

As reported, the day before, the enemy advanced near the village of Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast, capturing 0.95 square kilometers, and the day before that—in the Hulyaypil sector of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, seizing 5.51 square kilometers.

This was reported by the OSINT project DeepState.

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Changes on the front line were recorded near the settlements of Vozdvizhivka and Bilohirya.

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region. Changes on the front line were recorded near Kostiantynivka and the village of Chervone.

Read us on