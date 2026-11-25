On Wednesday, November 25, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the enemy airstrike, a man born in 1949 was killed, and another person was injured.

According to preliminary reports, at least four high-rise buildings and six private residential homes were damaged, as well as several vehicles.

Source: a Facebook post by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, a Russian FPV drone attacked a service vehicle belonging to employees of “Donetskoblgaz.” The gas workers were responding to an emergency call when their vehicle was struck.

Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast. The strike destroyed two non-residential buildings, and four more apartment buildings sustained damage.

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