In occupied Crimea, representatives of transportation companies have called for the creation of three-month food reserves due to the risk of transportation difficulties along the R-280 highway “Novorossiya,” which runs through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and serves as the main land corridor to the peninsula.

According to carriers, due to frequent drone attacks on vehicles, fewer and fewer drivers are willing to transport cargo to Crimea, and the cost of a single truck trip from Moscow has risen from 250,000 rubles (about $3,000) to 1 million rubles (over $12,100). Market participants predict that the situation will worsen further this winter, lasting until late February or early March, as bad weather will prevent trucks from navigating dangerous sections at speeds of 130–140 km/h, making them easier targets for drones.

At the same time, Crimea is critically dependent on food supplies from Russia, as it produces only 25% of its own meat and 35% of its dairy products, while domestic production of many goods on the peninsula is considered unprofitable. Logistical difficulties intensified after the Ukrainian Armed Forces established fire control over the R-280 highway using medium-range drones in the spring; on November 16–17, they disabled the Crimean Bridge, causing part of the roadway and one of the arches to collapse and damaging the railroad, and are also striking bridges in the Rostov region, particularly the crossing over the Mius River, the destruction of which will extend the overland route to Crimea by 58 kilometers.

Source: ForPost.

As a reminder, following the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, a rush occurred at gas stations in Sevastopol. Due to increased demand, restrictions on gasoline sales have already been imposed there.

Restrictions on electricity supply have been imposed in occupied Crimea: dozens of settlements are without power.

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