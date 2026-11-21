On the morning of November 21, Russian forces attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. The number of casualties from the enemy strike has risen to three.

"At around 6:30 a.m., Russian forces attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. A local resident was injured. As a result of the attack, the 53-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to her left thigh," the statement said.

The victim went to the hospital on her own. Doctors prescribed outpatient treatment for her.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram.

Despite constant shelling, 65,000 people still live in Kherson.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six were wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

Russia is shelling Kherson with cluster munitions and remotely planting mines in residential neighborhoods.

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