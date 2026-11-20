On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

“The enemy has once again attacked the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. Transportation and industrial infrastructure facilities were targeted. The building of one of the enterprises was damaged,” the official reported.

According to him, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the enemy strikes and was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds.

Rescue workers extinguished all fires, despite the fact that their work was complicated by the constant threat of further strikes.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region, damaging a train station and a supermarket, and causing fires.

Russia attacked an industrial facility in the Zhytomyr community.

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