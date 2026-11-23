On the evening of November 23, Russian troops struck a summer cottage community in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia. Six people were injured in the attack, and more than 30 cars were damaged.

The Russians struck a summer cottage community in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia.

The attack damaged a utility building and caused a fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured.

UPDATE

"On the evening of November 23, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia: as a result of the airstrikes, six people were reportedly injured. They are receiving all necessary medical care.



One of the bombs struck near a nine-story building. As a result of the shelling, more than 30 cars were damaged on the grounds of a garage cooperative.



At another location, a strike hit a garden community—the roof of a house caught fire. Rescue workers extinguished the fire.



Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 14 citizens, including four children. All emergency services were on the scene," the State Emergency Service reported.

This was reported by Regional State Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin.

Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of a man.

Russia launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, bringing the number of casualties to 43.

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the morning Russian attacks on November 17, the number of wounded rose to 42, while two local residents were killed in the shelling. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.