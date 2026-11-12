Russia’s occupation policies are exacerbating the water and environmental crisis in Crimea. The peninsula is rapidly losing its strategic freshwater reserves, and attempts to compensate for the shortage by drawing on underground sources threaten to deplete aquifers, cause soil salinization, and lead to desertification.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the occupation administration is attempting to address the water shortage by increasing extraction from underground sources. However, this practice disrupts the peninsula’s natural water balance, facilitates the intrusion of saltwater into freshwater reservoirs, and creates long-term environmental threats.

In early October 2026, the average fill level of Crimea’s reservoirs stood at about 45%. This figure was achieved thanks to relatively heavy precipitation and snowmelt in the winter and spring.

Reserves in natural-flow reservoirs increased the most. As of October 9, they held 148.4 million cubic meters of water—more than twice as much as during the same period last year.

However, with the onset of the dry season, reserves have begun to decline again. Natural replenishment of the reservoirs no longer compensates for consumption levels.

Approximately 138,000 cubic meters of water flow into natural runoff reservoirs daily, while total consumption amounts to 455,000 cubic meters. Of this volume:

81% is used for water supply;

19% is lost through evaporation and seepage into the soil.

Thus, water is being consumed more than three times faster than it is replenished.

The situation is even more complicated for artificial reservoirs, whose filling depends on external sources. In early September 2026, their combined reserves stood at about 35 million cubic meters, but by early October, they had fallen to 31.6 million cubic meters. In just one month, these reservoirs lost approximately 10% of their reserves.

The State Hydrological Service reports:

“Approximately 72,000 cubic meters are withdrawn daily from surface reservoirs, of which about two-thirds are used for water supply, and one-third evaporates or seeps into the ground. There is virtually no inflow of water into the reservoirs. This is due to low water levels in the feeding sources, particularly the Bilohirsk and Taigan reservoirs, and, in general, a seasonal decrease in water levels.”

A telling example is the Mizhhirne Reservoir, which is filled to only 0.2% of its design capacity. In fact, it is no longer capable of fully serving as a water supply source.

Furthermore, even the presence of water in reservoirs does not guarantee that it can be used effectively. When water levels drop significantly, water intake becomes difficult due to siltation, and water quality in the bottom layers deteriorates.

Thus, the temporary increase in reserves following rainfall has not resolved the systemic problem. Crimea’s water supply is increasingly dependent on unstable natural conditions and reserve sources, which are also being depleted.

The situation was further exacerbated by the loss of the ability to fully utilize the North Crimean Canal. After Russian troops destroyed the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in June 2023, the Kakhovka Reservoir disappeared, and the canal lost its main source of water.

Due to the lack of necessary hydrostatic pressure, silting of the intakes, and damage to the hydraulic infrastructure, the canal’s operational capabilities are significantly limited.

The main section of the canal and its northern branch to Dzhankoy remain without water. At the same time, the occupying administration uses the eastern branch to transport water from artesian wells toward Feodosia and Kerch.

The Main Intelligence Directorate explains that this scheme has a significant drawback:

“However, this scheme has a fundamental flaw. The North Crimean Canal was designed to transport large volumes of water from the Dnieper River. Using this infrastructure to transfer significantly smaller volumes of groundwater results in enormous losses—up to 40–45% of the water transported through the canal is lost due to evaporation and filtration.”

As a result, a significant portion of the scarce water never reaches consumers. To compensate for these losses, the occupiers are forced to increase water intake, placing additional strain on groundwater sources.

It is precisely these artesian wells that have become one of the main reserves through which the Russian administration is attempting to maintain the peninsula’s water supply.

As of early October 2026, the total volume of water extracted from the three main intake points—Nizhyn, Prostornensk, and Novohryhorivka—amounted to 19.6 million cubic meters.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the intensive use of groundwater resources could have serious long-term environmental consequences.

Excessive water extraction lowers the level of aquifers and creates conditions for saltwater to infiltrate freshwater underground reservoirs. Coastal areas are particularly vulnerable, where disruptions to the natural water balance accelerate the salinization of underground sources.

Thus, the problem is no longer limited to a shortage of fresh water: the quality of the water resources themselves is deteriorating. It may take decades to restore such sources, and in some cases, restoration may prove practically impossible.

Increased mineralization and water hardness also negatively affect water supply networks, pumping equipment, and other municipal infrastructure, the condition of which the occupying administration is failing to properly address.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that the Russian occupiers have effectively created a vicious cycle: the shortage of surface water forces them to increase extraction from underground sources, the depletion of wells degrades water quality, and significant losses during transportation require even greater water intake.

The most difficult situation regarding water supply persists in the eastern part of occupied Crimea. This region relies heavily on water transferred via the North Crimean Canal system.

The occupying administration has already imposed strict freshwater conservation measures there and is limiting water supply, particularly to industrial and recreational facilities. During droughts, water pipeline accidents, or critical reductions in reserves, certain settlements are forced to receive water via tanker trucks.

There are currently no prospects for a significant improvement in the situation under Russian occupation. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), projects to build new reservoirs remain largely propaganda statements by the Kremlin. They lack both the necessary funding and any realistic prospects for implementation.

Moreover, such projects fail to answer the key question: where to get the water to fill the new reservoirs.

The consequences of the Russian occupiers’ water management policies could prove to be far more severe than mere disruptions in the water supply.

As the intelligence report explains, the decline in groundwater levels and the increase in their mineralization pose a threat of secondary soil salinization, degradation of agricultural land, and disruption of natural ecosystems.

“In the arid regions of Crimea, such processes are particularly dangerous. Due to a prolonged shortage of fresh water and the accumulation of salts, previously productive soils are losing their fertility, and certain areas begin to exhibit characteristics of salt marshes—the aggressor state, Russia, is effectively turning the temporarily occupied Crimea into a desert,” the Main Intelligence Directorate asserts.

Instead of implementing systematic water resource management, the occupying administration is attempting to cover the current deficit by depleting the peninsula’s strategic natural reserves.

If this practice continues, Crimea risks facing not only a chronic shortage of fresh water but also long-term degradation of land and aquatic ecosystems, Ukrainian intelligence concluded.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recently, the “Crimean Titan” chemical plant, located in occupied Armiansk, suspended production. The Russian occupation administration attributes the shutdown to an emergency situation but has not provided any details. Meanwhile, experts link the plant’s shutdown to the energy crisis on the Crimean Peninsula.

Russian authorities have introduced a preferential mortgage at 8% per annum for the purchase of apartments in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. The program will run from November 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027. It was launched amid a significant drop in sales of new construction on the peninsula.

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