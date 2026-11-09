Over the past week, the occupiers have attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 128 times: where is the power situation most critical?

Last week alone, Russian troops attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 128 times. Power plants, power grids, and oil and gas facilities came under fire.

The situation with electricity supply remains the most challenging in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. Due to damage to energy facilities, restoring power will require additional time and complex repair work.

At the same time, despite constant Russian attacks, DTEK’s energy workers managed to restore power to more than 1 million households that had been left without electricity due to the shelling in just the past week.

Repair crews are working around the clock. Specialists are restoring damaged equipment to restore power to homes as quickly as possible and improve the power supply situation.

This was reported by DTEK’s official channel.