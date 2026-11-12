The occupiers are changing their assault tactics in the Orikhiv sector: what's happening

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops continue their intense attacks while constantly changing their combat tactics. Near Orikhiv, the occupiers are launching assaults directly from their vehicles. According to military officials, Russian infantrymen are often disoriented, do not know where to go, and simply wander aimlessly.

He noted that the occupiers have increased the number of small assault groups in this sector. The use of FPV drones has also increased.

“The enemy carries out its infiltration operations practically around the clock. Even during the day, they try to advance further by any means possible. Moreover, we see that these are completely new recruits who are being sent into assaults straight from their vehicles. Because they are disoriented, they don’t understand where to go, and they wander aimlessly. This makes it easier for us to target them with our drones,” noted the head of the communications unit of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The enemy is changing its tactics. For example, it has now increased the use of guided aerial bombs, dropping between 12 and 30 per day. Groups of pilots have also emerged who specialize in remotely mining the territory using FPV drones.

“At first, they dropped so-called ‘petals’—anti-personnel mines—but now they’re using increasingly larger explosive devices camouflaged as branches and other objects that are inconspicuous to the human eye. There has been an increase in the number of ‘Molniya’ drones, which the enemy also uses as carriers, each carrying a single FPV drone to strike deep into our logistics,” said Dmytro Pelykh.

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Dmytro Pelykh, head of the communications department of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, spoke about this on Army TV.

Russia is deploying paratroopers to the Orikhiv sector—Voloshin.

Over the past 24 hours, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest spot.

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