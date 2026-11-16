Representatives of the occupation administration on the peninsula are anticipating new attacks and complaining about a lack of air defense capabilities. According to the “Atesh” partisan movement, they are also expressing dissatisfaction with Moscow’s actions.

According to the movement’s agents working within one of the occupation administrations, the latest strike on the Crimean Bridge has seriously alarmed local Gauleiters.

They believe that the attack on the bridge and the recent strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on three bridges along the R-280 highway in the Rostov region are part of a single planned operation.

According to occupation officials, these attacks may not be the last, and even more serious consequences await Russian infrastructure in the future.

At the same time, administration officials are complaining about a severe shortage of air defense systems. According to “Atesh,” there aren’t even enough to protect the area around the Crimean Bridge. Local officials have no doubt that new strikes on the facility are possible.

At the same time, the occupation leadership is expressing dissatisfaction that Russia cannot provide equally reliable protection for all key facilities. This includes, in particular, oil refineries, oil depots, and the Crimean Bridge.

“There are speculations among officials that the Russian Federation’s top leadership is unaware of the real situation on the ground—in Moscow, they allegedly know nothing about either the fuel shortage or the critical power outages,” — “Atesh” added.

Local leaders consider a ceasefire to be the only way out of the situation. At the same time, they understand that they do not have enough influence to convey this position to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to “Atesh,” it has become dangerous to report bad news to him. Because of this, occupation officials are afraid to speak openly about the problems they face on the ground.

Earlier, Putin’s administration responded to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the Crimean Bridge and acknowledged the damage.

As a reminder, on the night of November 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, occupied Crimea, and the waters of two seas.

There were also reports that on November 16, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic was blocked.

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