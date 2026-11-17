The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has described the Russian airstrike on a school in Komyshuvakha as one of the deadliest attacks on the civilian population since the start of the full-scale war. According to Ukrainian authorities, 72 people were killed in the strike, and four others are still missing. The UN has already confirmed that dozens of the victims were civilians who had gathered at the school to receive humanitarian aid.

According to the mission, on November 2, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a school building in Komyshuvas in southeastern Ukraine. Several bombs struck the building directly, including an underground shelter. At the time, local residents who had come to receive humanitarian aid were inside the building. On November 16, Ukrainian authorities reported that 72 people were killed as a result of the attack. Four more people are still missing.

The UN Monitoring Mission continues to verify information about the victims, including their identities and status. At the same time, it has already been confirmed that dozens of the victims were civilians. Among them were local residents, local government employees, and emergency service workers. The mission emphasized that the strike on Komyshuvakha was one of the deadliest attacks on the civilian population since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The report also highlighted the overall increase in the number of civilian deaths and injuries in Ukraine. According to the UN, more civilians were killed in the first ten months of this year than in all of 2025. At the same time, the number of civilian deaths in 2025 was also higher than the previous year.

Daniel Belle, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, urged the world not to become desensitized to the number of victims of the Russian war. “In the first ten months of this year, more civilians were killed than in all of 2025, when, in turn, more civilians were killed than in the previous year. The world must not grow accustomed to the number of civilian lives this war is claiming in Ukraine,” Bell stated.

The ICRC reported that it will later release specific findings regarding the Russian attack on Komyshuvas. The mission is currently continuing to gather and verify information about the circumstances of the strike and the people who were killed. According to general UN data, 17,994 civilians have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Another 57,854 people have been injured.

These figures include UN-confirmed cases of civilian deaths and injuries. The actual number of victims may be higher, as not all cases have been verified, particularly in areas where fighting is ongoing or that are under Russian occupation. This is stated in a report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (UNHRMMU), released on Tuesday.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which took place on November 2, have officially concluded, and the death toll has risen to 72 people.

As a reminder, the bodies of two more people who died as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 were discovered in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Body parts of the victims were also found at the site of the attack.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to close the Komyshuvakha School for Social Rehabilitation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is a state-run institution that served children aged 11 to 14 who required special educational conditions. The decision was made against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Komyshuvakha, where on November 2 the occupiers destroyed another school—the “Dzherelo” Gymnasium—which at the time was being used as a shelter and humanitarian center.

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