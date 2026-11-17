Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 864 strikes. Four people were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, 18 airstrikes were recorded on Zaporizhzhia, Balabyn, Zhovtenk, Odarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Blakytne, Zaporizhchyk, Tavriiske, Yuliivka, Krutyi Yar, Slavne, Zhovta Krucha, Mykilskyi, and Vasynivka.

According to Ivan Fedorov, 673 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Magdalynivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Zapasne, Raiske, Rizdvyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Chervonodniprovka, Novofedorivka, Kosintseve, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Plavni, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Staroukrainka.

Russian troops also fired on Magdalynivka using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Another 171 artillery strikes targeted Malokaterynivka, Richne, Ternuvate, Chervonodniprovka, Novoyakovlivka, Rizdvyanka, Kosintseve, Hryhorivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Plavni, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvizhivka, Novopavlivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Staroukrainka, Dolynka, Rivne, and Novozaporizhzhia.

Over the past 24 hours, 194 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles, Ivan Fedorov added.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, on Telegram.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

On the night of November 16–17, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attack on the North and South Bridges.

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