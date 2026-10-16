Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vova Putin. Among the topics discussed was the critical situation in Oleshky, in the Kherson region. The pontiff called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.



According to the Holy See, the Kremlin leader called the Pope at the hospital. The pontiff is there because he was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

“During the conversation, His Holiness expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, calling for a ceasefire to ensure the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population,” the statement said.

Separately, the Pope reaffirmed the Vatican’s commitment to dialogue and peace between Ukraine and Russia.

As a reminder, on October 4, it was reported that servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard, in coordination with other units of the Defense Forces, carried out a second successful operation to deliver nearly four metric tons of humanitarian aid to residents of the city of Oleshky using drones. This was reported by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vygivsky.

Former residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region report a worsening shortage of food and medicine in the town. People who are in contact with Oleshky residents said that due to limited communications and fear of reprisals by the occupying authorities, it is difficult to obtain information directly.

Russia may attempt to exploit the humanitarian crisis in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region to supply its military units, which are terrorizing the civilian population of Kherson. Specifically, there are concerns about the possible organization of a pseudo-humanitarian convoy.