Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine could reach a turning point next year, which would ultimately lead to Moscow’s defeat.

At the same time, this will depend on Ukraine’s ability to maintain military and economic resilience.

According to him, if Ukraine can hold out under these conditions, a turning point in the war could occur as early as spring or summer 2027.

Rinkēvičs noted that Ukraine is currently facing a “perfect storm” due to a harsh winter, intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, and strikes on civilian targets. However, he emphasized that Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to withstand difficult challenges, and Europe is ready to continue providing military, financial, and infrastructure support.

Among the factors that could change the situation on the front lines, the Latvian president cited Russia’s deteriorating economic situation and increasing international pressure on the Kremlin. He also noted that the consequences of Russian aggression are increasingly affecting other countries, particularly due to attacks on ships and the deaths of foreign sailors.

Rinkēvičs suggested that the growing number of countries feeling the effects of Russia’s actions could intensify pressure on Moscow and bring the war closer to a turning point.

At the same time, the Latvian president expressed doubt about the Kremlin’s genuine intentions to end the war. In his view, Russia may use ceasefire negotiations as a way to divert attention and buy time to continue its invasion.

Separately, he warned of an increase in hybrid threats in Europe, including cyberattacks, sabotage, and airspace violations. In his assessment, Moscow is so far trying not to cross a line that could trigger the invocation of NATO’s Article 5, but Russia’s willingness to take risky actions is gradually increasing.

Source: Reuters

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires to lodge a protest over the escalation of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, violations of the airspace of EU and NATO member states, and other hostile actions by Moscow.

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has instructed government agencies to prepare a position by next week regarding the possible closure of the border with Russia, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport are to assess the implications of such a move for security, transit, and border crossings.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called on Russia to immediately cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy and food infrastructure and on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

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