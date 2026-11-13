Five children were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia

On Friday, November 13, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia. At least four people were injured in the attack, including two children.

He said that Russian occupiers struck a five-story residential building in the Kosmichny district of Zaporizhzhia.

“As a result of the enemy attack, apartments on three floors were damaged. A fire broke out in apartments on the second and third floors, and cars in the courtyard also caught fire. At least four people were injured, including two children,” Semikin noted.

He also released photos and videos of the aftermath of the enemy shelling, showing that rescuers are saving not only people’s lives but also those of defenseless animals.

"Thank you for your humanity and compassion," the head of the Regional Military Administration told the rescuers.

Updated at 1:00 p.m.

The State Emergency Service reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 5 children.

“At the site of the strike, rescuers freed 14 people who had been trapped in their apartments. The number of casualties is being verified,” the statement said.

At one address, Russian shelling damaged apartments in a five-story building and the building’s facade. At another, apartments and the facade of a five-story building were damaged.

Russia damaged a high-rise building and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; five people were injured.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia; a woman was wounded and a fire broke out

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