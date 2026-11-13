A rescue worker was killed while clearing debris following a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

On November 13 in Zaporizhzhia, a worker with the “Cobra” rescue service was killed while clearing debris from a building damaged by a Russian strike. A concrete slab fell on the man.

The

tragedy occurred at the site of the destruction, where rescuers were clearing away the damaged building structures following the Russian shelling.

According to regional authorities, a concrete slab fell on a “Cobra” rescue worker while he was performing his duties. Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

“People who risk their lives every day to save others find themselves in mortal danger,” reads a statement from the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of November 13, Russian occupiers struck high-rise buildings in the Kosmichny district of the city. Among the victims were six children.

On Friday, November 13, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia. At least four people were injured in the attack, including two children.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.