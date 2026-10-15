A Russian man suspected of murdering Ukrainian soldiers revealed where he had been hiding after the crime

A Russian man who confessed to killing Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region said during questioning that he had spent the night in a public restroom. According to him, he left his assault rifle and a backpack containing his personal belongings nearby.

During questioning, the man explained that after committing the crime, he hid in a public restroom in the courtyard near the house. He said he spent the entire night there and left a black backpack and an assault rifle nearby.

The Russian claimed that the backpack contained two energy drinks, a cell phone, and a charging cable. He also stated that he had left the weapon nearby.

During the conversation about the victims, the man initially stated that he had killed four people. At the same time, he suggested that he might have been involved in the death of another Ukrainian soldier.

These statements were made during questioning. The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the servicemen are to be determined as part of the relevant investigation.

The Russian man also said that before arriving in Ukraine, he had been serving a prison sentence in Russia. According to him, he spent seven years and five months in prison, after which he was sent to war.

At first, the man denied having served in the military, but later, during questioning, he admitted to participating in combat operations.

At the end of the conversation, the Russian man stated that he was heading to Kharkiv, where he planned to settle down and find a way to earn money.

These circumstances are based on the man’s own statements during the interrogation. A final legal assessment of his actions will be made by the competent authorities based on the results of the investigation.

This is reported in a video of the man’s interrogation.

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown man shot and killed five servicemen of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. According to one theory, the attacker may have been a Russian soldier who escaped from captivity.

According to the investigation, Russian troops executed two soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard who had been taken prisoner near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.

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