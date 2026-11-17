On November 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the damage to the Crimean Bridge and other attacks that Russia attributes to Ukraine will not affect the agenda of the planned meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China.

At the same time, he did not rule out that the attacks could be linked to the upcoming talks. Peskov also reiterated accusations against Ukraine regarding so-called “terrorist attacks.”

According to him, hostilities are ongoing, but the meeting’s agenda remains unchanged.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black and Azov Seas is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

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