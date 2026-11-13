Russia insists on conducting a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, led by the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and with the participation of media representatives.

According to him, Moscow expects that the human rights commissioners of Ukraine and Russia will join in organizing the mission, while journalists will monitor its progress. Russia proposes allowing 400–500 civilians to leave the city. People will allegedly be allowed to choose their own evacuation route—toward Ukraine or Russia.

To carry out the operation, the Kremlin spokesperson claims, all access roads to Kostiantynivka must be cleared of mines. The Russian side states that it is ready to do this within five days. After that, according to Peskov, security guarantees must be agreed upon.

At the same time, the Kremlin representative insists that Kostiantynivka is under the control of the Russian military. He stated that if Ukraine considers the city to be under the control of its Defense Forces, then it must carry out the demining and ensure the humanitarian operation on its own.

Peskov also called on the U.S. and European countries to use their influence on Kyiv to facilitate the implementation of this initiative. According to him, Moscow is counting on the participation of the Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen, as well as the presence and monitoring of journalists from the U.S., Russia, and other countries.

Separately, the Kremlin spokesman stated that the Russian side does not share Ukraine’s concerns regarding the possible use of a humanitarian mission to rotate troops or transfer armored vehicles. He claims that such movements could be tracked using satellites and drones.

Peskov also mentioned U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, stating that she was instrumental in launching a previous humanitarian initiative, and expressed hope that this practice would continue.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

DeepState refuted Putin’s claims regarding the occupation of Kostiantynivka.

As a reminder, 148 clashes took place on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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