During a briefing on November 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people to disregard media reports claiming that more than 700,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war against Ukraine. He stated that the only authority authorized to release data on Russian military casualties is the Russian Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry has not published updated overall statistics on military casualties since September 2022, when then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported 5,937 deaths.

Source: Russian media.

In Russia, a data leak from Rosstat, the state statistical agency of the aggressor state, indicates that more than 450,000 Russians have died in the war against Ukraine since 2022. Including those missing in action, this figure could reach 700,000.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.”

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

Read us on